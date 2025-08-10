Steelers’ Depth Shines in Preseason Win over Jaguars

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not play very many of their starters in the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, and the starters that did play, and the backups that replaced them didn’t do a whole lot.

But the Steelers’ depth came through, with fourth-string quarterback Skylar Thompson throwing three touchdowns to lead the Steelers to a 31-25 victory.

With Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Jaylen Warren on the sideline, Mason Rudolph took a makeshift first-team offense right down the field for an opening-drive score.

On the Steelers’ first offensive drive, Rudolph completed passes to Roman Wilson (19 yards), Ben Skowronek (3 yards), Brandon Johnson (5 yards), Scotty Miller (5 yards), Robert Woods (5 yards) and then went up the seam to Darnell Washington for a 19-yard touchdown.

