Steelers DL Cam Heyward to have surgery

PITTSBURGH — Steelers star defensive lineman Cam Heyward will have groin surgery after suffering a significant injury against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday.

The injury occurred on a play when Heyward lunged towards Brock Purdy to make a play. He returned to the game but had to leave and did not return after the second quarter. The injury was not something that nagged him, and instead did happen in-game, Tomlin confirmed.

“Cam is out,” Tomlin said. “I don’t have a lot of details in terms of scheduling, surgery, or what that might look like. I’ll give you an update when we get on the other side of the surgery as a complete totality of time what it is, and so forth. Losing Cam is significant, but that’s what team is about. Replacing Cam is not a one-man job, it is a multiple man’s job and a coach’s job.”

