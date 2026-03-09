Steelers Earn Four 2026 NFL Draft Compensatory Picks

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were officially awarded four compensatory selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, bringing their total draft haul to 12 picks in this year’s draft, which will take place in Pittsburgh.

NFL teams receive compensatory draft picks when they lose more in free agency than they acquire, and that’s what happened to the Steelers in the 2025 offseason, when the Steelers lost seven countable free agents and signed just three.

Departures working in the Steelers’ favor in the comp pick formula were Dan Moore, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Donte Jackson, James Daniels, Najee Harris and Elandon Roberts. Offsetting them on the other side of the ledger were Brandin Echols, Malik Harrison and Mason Rudolph.

