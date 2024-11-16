Steelers get good injury news for 4 regulars vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Four Pittsburgh Steelers regulars got good news regarding their injury status for Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens, as running back Najee Harris, cornerback Donte Jackson, outside linebacker Nick Herbig and wide receiver Van Jefferson are all expected to play, the team announced on Friday.

Harris suffered a right ankle injury during the team’s 28-28 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. He missed Wednesday’s practice, but fully participated in each of the last two sessions of the week and was cleared to play on Friday. Backup Jaylen Warren is listed as questionable after not practicing on Wednesday and being limited on Thursday.

Jackson appears set to return at cornerback after leaving the Washington game with a hamstring injury. He also missed Wednesday’s practice, but was full go on Thursday and Friday. Jackson had been replaced by James Pierre against the Commanders.

