Steelers get good injury news for key defensive starter

The Pittsburgh Steelers got good injury news for key defensive starter Larry Ogunjobi on Saturday.

Ogunjobi suffered a groin injury during practice on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant in each of the team’s final two practices this week. On Friday, the Steelers listed him as questionable to play in the team’s Week 5 Sunday Night Football home date against the Dallas Cowboys.

But after the team’s walkthrough on Saturday, the Steelers have upgraded Ogunjobi from questionable to no injury status for the game. That means he is expected to suit up against the Cowboys on Sunday night.

