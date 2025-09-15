Steelers get good news on Alex Highsmith’s injury

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith will not be placed on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s 30-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Being placed on IR would’ve knocked him out four games.

Highsmith did not return to the game on Sunday after suffering the injury. Highsmith tweaked his ankle during the Steelers’ Friday practice, but suited up for the matchup against Sam Darnold’s offense.

Highsmith missed all of the preseason with a groin injury suffered during a 1-on-1 drill during training camp. He healed up from that ailment quickly enough to get back on the field for the Steelers’ season opener against the New York Jets. In that one, Highsmith had the Steelers’ only sack against former teammate Justin Fields, who rushed for 48 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

