Storm brings tree down on historically significant building in Beaver County

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A fallen tree damaged a historically significant building in Beaver County.

It happened at the Old Economy Village, a National Historic Landmark located in Ambridge.

According to the village’s social media, a thunderstorm brought the tree down onto the community kitchen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The kitchen is a “historically accurate rebuild” that houses artifacts and serves as a gathering space for the village’s programs and events, the post says.

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission is now drafting an emergency declaration to expedite funding to make the site safe and secure.

A tree company is preparing to remove the tree as soon as possible. Once it’s out of the way, the PHMC will assess the damage and stabilize the building. Curators will then remove artifacts displayed inside.

“We are working quickly to protect the site’s history and ensure our programs continue uninterrupted. We will keep you updated on our progress. Thank you for your continued support,” the village’s post says.

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