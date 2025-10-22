Steelers get good news on rookie QB Will Howard

PITTSBURGH — This article was originally published on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard returned to practice on Wednesday, but remains on the reserve/injured, designated for return list, the team announced.

The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate Howard or he remains on the reserve/injured list for the remainder of the season.

Howard has been sidelined with a broken pinky finger since early in training camp. He was placed on IR on Aug. 28.

The Steelers could have placed Howard on the injured reserve list before the final cut-down date, but that would have either had to end his 2025 season before it ever got started, or use one of the team’s eight slots to return a player from the injured reserve list.

