Steelers get A+ grade on Patrick Queen signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a huge splash at the linebacker position by signing former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. And Pro Football Focus absolutely loves the value and fit of it, too, dishing out an A+ grade on the signing for Pittsburgh.

“We called our shot here on Queen becoming the next Tremaine Edmunds type signing, a fourth-year breakout of sorts — carrying over a strong second half of 2022 — who earned Pro Bowl honors as a former first-rounder. However, Pittsburgh was able to anchor this deal to the other upper mid-tier linebacker deals signed this offseason instead of closer to the true top of the market. Queen is a great fit alongside Elandon Roberts, though coverage will be a bit of a concern over the middle, with two disruptive forces coming downhill. And it’s a great value,” they wrote.

They were not the only ones to love the Patrick Queen signing and other moves. Former Houston Texans defensive end and current CBS analyst J.J. Watt is bullish on the Steelers’ free agency moves. In fact, he loves general manager Omar Khan’s moves.

