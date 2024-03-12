Local

Steelers to sign linebacker Patrick Queen to 3-year contract, according to report

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Patrick Queen #6 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after a 17-10 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to sign a former Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker, per a report from Marcus Spears and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Schefter says Patrick Queen told Spears he plans to sign a three-year, $41 million deal.

Queen was Baltimore’s first-round pick in 2020 and was a starter in all four seasons he played with the team.

Our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh report Queen is coming off his best statistical season in Baltimore. In 2023, he played in all 17 games, racking up 133 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hits, six passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble. He was named a second-team All-Pro and was selected to the AFC Pro Bowl squad, his first career honor in each category.

