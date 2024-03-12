Steelers to sign linebacker Patrick Queen to 3-year contract, according to report

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to sign a former Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker, per a report from Marcus Spears and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Schefter says Patrick Queen told Spears he plans to sign a three-year, $41 million deal.

Filed from @mspears96: Ravens free-agent LB Patrick Queen told @mspears96 that he plans to sign a three-year, $41 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/esTfKGnsvg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Queen was Baltimore’s first-round pick in 2020 and was a starter in all four seasons he played with the team.

Our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh report Queen is coming off his best statistical season in Baltimore. In 2023, he played in all 17 games, racking up 133 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hits, six passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble. He was named a second-team All-Pro and was selected to the AFC Pro Bowl squad, his first career honor in each category.

