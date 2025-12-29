Steelers get major update on T.J. Watt’s status for Ravens game

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt (lung) is considered a long shot play in next Sunday’s pivotal winner-take-all Week 18 game for the AFC North against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Watt is considered a “long shot” to play in Week 18,” Florio wrote.

The source added, “Never say never but not an ideal timeline to be fully cleared.”

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group