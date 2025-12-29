Local

Steelers get major update on T.J. Watt’s status for Ravens game

Steelers Ravens Football Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Baltimore.. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)
Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt (lung) is considered a long shot play in next Sunday’s pivotal winner-take-all Week 18 game for the AFC North against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Watt is considered a “long shot” to play in Week 18,” Florio wrote.

The source added, “Never say never but not an ideal timeline to be fully cleared.”

