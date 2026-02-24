Steelers hope to bring back Aaron Rodgers while simultaneously searching for future franchise qb

INDIANAPOLIS — Once again, the Steelers enter the off-season with major questions at the quarterback position.

For the second straight season, the main question is: will Aaron Rodgers be a Pittsburgh Steeler?

“The door’s open to have Aaron back. I’ve had conversations with him. I spoke to him last week. Mike McCarthy spoke to him. And he knows how we feel about him,” Steeler GM Omar Khan said during the NFL Combine.

Khan added that there’s a mutual respect on both sides.

He’d like a decision sooner rather than later, but emphasized that there’s no deadline, even with free agency less than two weeks away.

“I mean, I don’t really want to say it has to be done by then. We’d like to have an idea, but you know, it just isn’t going to go like it did last year,” Khan said.

Regardless of what happens with Rodgers in the short term, the organization continues to search for the franchise quarterback of the future.

“We all agree that we’re looking for that next franchise guy. We’re not there yet, and you know we may have the guy on the roster,” Khan said. “We don’t know. In Will (Howard), we’re excited to work with Will, but we know that that has to be addressed, and we’re all looking for the same thing. We’re just not there yet.”

Channel 11 also asked Khan if the team believes that franchise quarterback is potentially inthis year’s draft class. He said there’s some good players, but it’s early and they still have to go through the process.

