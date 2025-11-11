Local

Steelers land top free agent defensive back

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Asante Samuel Jr. #26 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)
By Jobe Morrison, SteelersNOW.com

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers defense has performed well the past two weeks, they are not done bolstering that group. On Tuesday, multiple reports indicated that top free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr has chosen to sign with the Steelers.

​Samuel, who was considered a top-25 free agent in March, was recently cleared to play after undergoing offseason surgery. He visited numerous teams, including the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers.

​Ultimately, the fifth-year corner elected to join the Steelers. It was also reported by multiple outlets that he will start on the practice squad. The move isn’t a total surprise for the Steelers.

