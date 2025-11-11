Steelers land top free agent defensive back

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers defense has performed well the past two weeks, they are not done bolstering that group. On Tuesday, multiple reports indicated that top free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr has chosen to sign with the Steelers.

​Samuel, who was considered a top-25 free agent in March, was recently cleared to play after undergoing offseason surgery. He visited numerous teams, including the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers.

​Ultimately, the fifth-year corner elected to join the Steelers. It was also reported by multiple outlets that he will start on the practice squad. The move isn’t a total surprise for the Steelers.

