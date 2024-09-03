Steelers’ Larry Ogunjobi visits Urban Academy in Larimer

PITTSBURGH — It’s Back to School at Urban Academy and on Tuesday morning, students and faculty welcomed a very special guest to help kick off the school year: Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi.

“Pittsburgh is a Steelers town, so anytime you get to meet a Steeler, it’s a big deal,” said K. Chase Patterson, CEO of Urban Academy.

Ogunjobi passed out book bags and school supplies to students. The academy is known for its prestigious Science Technology and Math (S.T.E.M.) program, a perfect fit for Ogunjobi, who earned a computer science and biology degree from UNC Charlotte.

“This is a great time in your lives to focus, chase your dreams, and do the things you want to do. You’re at such a young age right now, and I’m so proud of you,” Ogunjobi told the students.

Ogunjobi said he saw an opportunity to give back to a group of kids with interests like his, stressing that having a balance between his studies and athletics was a key to his success.

“My parents are both in medicine, and they taught me you have to be good in all assets,” Ogunjobi said.

“For us, being an athlete and a scholar are, in many ways, inextricably bound. A lot of our kids are on the field every night, right after they’re doing their homework,” Patterson said.

Ogunjobi answered questions asked by the students and gave them some sound advice.

“Listen to your parents, listen to your teachers, make sure you get good grades in school and work harder than everyone else. Every day you wake up, you tell yourself that you can do it,” Ogunjobi said.

This event provided more than 300 students with necessary supplies for the school year.

