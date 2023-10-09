Steelers lead AFC North after 5 weeks

PITTSBURGH — Miraculously, through all of their offensive struggles, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in first place in the AFC North after five weeks at 3-2. Sunday’s 17-10 win over the Ravens gives the Steelers a slight edge over Baltimore due to the tiebreaker.

Overall, Pittsburgh is 2-0 in the division. The Cleveland Browns (2-2) are in third place, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) in last. The Browns had a bye in Week 5, while the Bengals defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 34-20, on the road.

Mike Tomlin said after the game that he’s glad to go into the bye week with the Steelers leading the AFC North.

