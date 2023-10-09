Local

Steelers lead AFC North after 5 weeks

By Chris Ward: SteelersNOW.com

Steelers lead AFC North after 5 weeks PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 08: Rodney Williams #87 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a blocked punt for a safety during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

By Chris Ward: SteelersNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — Miraculously, through all of their offensive struggles, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in first place in the AFC North after five weeks at 3-2. Sunday’s 17-10 win over the Ravens gives the Steelers a slight edge over Baltimore due to the tiebreaker.

Overall, Pittsburgh is 2-0 in the division. The Cleveland Browns (2-2) are in third place, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) in last. The Browns had a bye in Week 5, while the Bengals defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 34-20, on the road.

Mike Tomlin said after the game that he’s glad to go into the bye week with the Steelers leading the AFC North.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Indiana County mass shooting: 1 killed, at least 8 hurt during party at community center
  • Report: Steelers OC Matt Canada on hot seat
  • Keanu Reeves stops by Pittsburgh coffee shop
  • VIDEO: Jewish community in Pittsburgh stands in solidarity with Israelis following deadly terrorist attack
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read