Report: Steelers OC Matt Canada on hot seat

PITTSBURGH — Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada is on the hot seat and could be in danger of having his seat engulfed in flames if the offense continues to struggle against the Ravens in Week 5, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada and Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael have received the support of their head coaches publicly. But if production doesn’t ramp up, their respective seats will be hot, based on conversations with sources close to the situation,” Rapoport wrote.

As Rapoport mentioned, Mike Tomlin and even running back Najee Harris have stood by Canada and his coaching. The players held a meeting on Monday at the discretion of Harris, where they watched the film from their loss in Houston and went through each other’s frustrations with one another on the field.

