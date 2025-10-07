Steelers look to capitalize on rivals’ losses; multiple injured players hope to return soon

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are back to work after the bye week.

Even though the bye came early, it really seemed to work in their favor.

The team appears to be getting healthier with a big opportunity ahead to take control of the AFC North.

“We just come back to work, get ourselves right, whatever we got to do. Hopefully, some guys moved around over the break. Just the small things we have to do this week just to get back,” said linebacker Patrick Queen.

Players said conditioning was the emphasis on Monday in practice. Fitting, especially with a number of guys coming back from injury.

Jaylen Warren, Alex Highsmith and Joey Porter Jr. all practiced.

Porter said he’s ready to go on Sunday.

“I wanted to get back before the bye week just to get my groove in. It was for the greater good. I sat and got some more time. We’re ready now,” Porter said.

Highsmith said he’s aiming to play and plans to ramp up his participation in practice as the week progresses.

“I want to have a full day of work to have the confidence to be out there. Today was a good start, get some team in on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, the goal is to be full go,” Highsmith said.

Health feels like the team’s biggest asset with the rest of the AFC North scrambling after the Ravens, Bengals and Browns lost over the weekend. The Steelers know they have a big opportunity ahead.

“It was nice to see those teams lose this week, so we’ve got to take advantage of it over these next couple of games, especially since we have two AFC North teams coming up. We’ve got to start 2-0 in the division to set the tone for the year,” Highsmith said.

Calvin Austin, who didn’t practice Monday, continues to work through a shoulder injury. He kept any updates pretty vague, saying he isn’t sure if he’ll need to go on IR and is taking his recovery one day at a time.

