Steelers lose another safety to injury vs Browns

By Alan Saunders: SteelersNOW.com

Steelers lose another safety to injury vs Browns

By Alan Saunders: SteelersNOW.com

CELEVELAND —

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Elijah Riley left his team’s game against the Cleveland Browns early in the second half with an ankle injury and is doubtful to return, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

Riley suffered the ankle injury on the opening defensive possession of the second half, with the Steelers trailing, 10-7.

The fourth-year defensive back started the game as the team’s primary Dime defender. The Steelers are very short at safety, with Keanu Neal placed on the injured reserve list prior to the game with a rib injury and Minkah Fitzpatrick out with a hamstring injury.

