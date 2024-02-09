Steelers make 3 additions to offensive coaching staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced additions to the team’s offensive coaching staff on Friday.

The team named Tom Arth as the quarterbacks coach, Zach Azzanni as the wide receivers coach and Mateo Kambui as the offensive assistant.

Arth coached college football for nine seasons before becoming the Los Angeles Chargers’ passing game specialist. The Chargers offense was ranked No. 5 in passing offense and No. 11 in total offense during his time there.

Azzanni comes to Pittsburgh from the New York Jets. He has decades of experience, with 18 years of collegiate coaching and serving as the receivers coach for the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears before joining the Jets.

Kambui joins the Steelers from Atlanta, where he spent 2023 as the Falcons’ offensive line assistant. Kambui spent two seasons as a coaching fellow for the Denver Broncos after two years on two colleges’ coaching staffs.

