Steelers make first move of free agency, re-sign starting CB

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to a one-year contract, avoiding free agency before the start of the NFL’s contact period on Monday.

Samuel’s new team with Pittsburgh is for one year and $4 million, per ESPN — a significant bargain if he ends up being the team’s starting cornerback opposite Joey Porter Jr.

Samuel joined the Steelers mid-season in 2025, signing to the team’s practice squad in November. He was delayed in joining a team for the 2025 season after he underwent spinal fusion surgery in April.

