Steelers name Kenneth Gainwell team MVP

The Pittsburgh Steelers have named running back Kenneth Gainwell as the team MVP, the club announced on Friday. The award was voted on by his teammates.

Gainwell has certainly turned heads in his first season with the Steelers.

Through 16 games, Gainwell has rushed for 527 yards on 109 carries (4.8 average) and four touchdowns. His 527 yards rushing are second on the team to Jaylen Warren’s 892 yards. Gainwell also has 65 receptions for 422 yards (6.5 average) and three touchdown receptions. His 422 receiving yards rank third on the team, behind receiver DK Metcalf and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Gainwell leads the team with 65 receptions and 949 all-purpose yards.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said last Tuesday that he expected Gainwell to have an increased role with Pittsburgh when the team signed him last offseason. Tomlin saw firsthand what Gainwell was capable of in the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the Steelers in 2024.

