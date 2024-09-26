Steelers Nation expected to take over Indianapolis

This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com.

There’s expected to be an influx of Steelers fans at Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. It could be a takeover similar to the Steelers’ Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast, Steelers fans will take up 40% of the crowd. The average ticket price to the game is $194, with the best deal currently being $122. Anytime the Steelers come to town, tickets skyrocket.

Visiting Steelers fans are traveling an average of 303 miles, a little less than the 359 miles between the cities. Indianapolis is a relatively close trip for Steelers fans from Pittsburgh. However, the Steelers’ fanbase is nationwide, with deep distribution of the team’s fans all over the country. Indianapolis did not have an NFL team prior to 1984, so I’m sure there are a lot of Steelers fans in Indiana due to the franchise’s dominance in the 1970s.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group