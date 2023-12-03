Steelers no-shows against lowly Cardinals, lose 24-10

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals was delayed twice for nearly two hours. Maybe they were waiting for the Steelers to show up.

Facing the lowly 2-9 Cardinals, the Steelers looked disjointed and disconnected from the beginning, making mistake after mistake, committing penalties, turning the ball over and failing to capitalize on opportunities in what became a 24-10 loss that was even more lopsided than the final score indicated.

The Steelers did everything you can’t do in a football game. They made mental mistakes (two illegal formations on offense, a timeout for being a player short in the huddle and a too many men penalty on defense).

They took penalties in big moments. Elandon Roberts took a personal foul on a third down that gave the Cardinals three points. Joey Porter Jr. committed defensive pass interference on another that led to a touchdown when the Cardinals would have kicked a field goal. Special teams captain Miles Killebrew had three penalties — two of them personal fouls.

Click here to read the full story from SteelersNOW.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group