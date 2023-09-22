Steelers offense could make big change

PITTSBURGH — A change might just be coming to the Steelers offense. No, the Steelers can switch up some of their schematics as they head to Las Vegas on Sunday. One of the only concepts that seemed to work for Matt Canada, Kenny Pickett, and the Steelers were their play-action plays on Monday night. It busted open the touchdown for George Pickens, and the team found the open field in the middle.

On Thursday, Canada addressed if play action could be something they see more of in the future. He hinged it on the running game first but did note their play-action game worked despite not having a rushing attack. That could mean it is something that the Steelers implement more of in the coming weeks.

