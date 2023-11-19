Steelers offense gets boost with Pat Freiermuth’s return

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is in the active lineup and will play for his team against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Freiermuth was officially listed as questionable in the team’s injury report on Friday. He was reinstated from the injured reserve list on Saturday. Freiermuth has been out since he first suffered a right hamstring injury against the Houston Texans in Week 4. He was close to returning in time for the team’s Week 7 trip to Los Angeles, but suffered a setback late in the week of practice that landed him on the IR. This is the first week that he was eligible to return.

It’s not clear how much Freiermuth will play, if he will have a normal workload or if he will be 100%. Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson played about half of his usual snaps in his return from a multi-week hamstring injury earlier this season.

