Steelers offensive lineman accomplishes rare feat vs. Packers

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Out of all of Aaron Rodgers’ receiving options, his first completion went to Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Anderson, who was a tackle eligible on the play, caught a pass from Rodgers in the flat for four yards.

Anderson is the first Steelers offensive lineman to catch a pass since Alejandro Villanueva caught a touchdown from Chris Boswell on a fake field goal against Denver in 2018.

The Steelers have utilized Anderson in the jumbo package (six offensive lineman) since their Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The package has provided a boost for the Steelers in the run game.

Click here to read more on SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group