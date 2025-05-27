Steelers’ offensive players hope OTAs set new foundation, despite ongoing uncertainty at quarterback

PITTSBURGH — While the football world keeps its eyes on the uncertainty at the Steelers quarterback position, the team’s offense is undergoing a bigger transition this offseason.

After losing six of last year’s starters, the Steelers’ offense hopes OTAs will allow them to set a new foundation, even without a solid plan at quarterback.

“Just trying to put my head down and be a leader for this offense,” said tight end Pat Freiermuth. “We’ve got a lot of new faces on this team and just kind of upholding the standard I learned from older guys when I was here. There’s a lot of other things I can be doing than worrying about who’s going to be our quarterback.”

That seems to be the prevailing attitude among the group entering the next phase of the offseason, especially among receivers. They have their own opportunities to step up this year with the departure of George Pickens.

“Everyone wants to compete,” said second-year receiver Roman Wilson. “The only thing I’m really focused on is getting better every single day and just being ready when my name is called.”

Headlining the receiver group will be newcomer DK Metcalf, who was not at voluntary practice Tuesday. Freiermuth told reporters Metcalf has been at the Steelers facility frequently over the course of the offseason.

It’s an open competition behind Metcalf for the team’s second target.

In Metcalf’s absence, Calvin Austin III led receiver drills on Tuesday. Entering his fourth season with the Steelers, he feels his game can reach another level.

“I feel like after last year, it was for me personally had improved, but man, there was so much more out there,” he said. “We’re still chasing that, and at the end of the day, we’re still chasing the biggest goal of all to win the Super Bowl.”

There’s been no greater example of the Steelers’ offensive turnover than at the quarterback position.

The team is set to have a new Week One starter for the fifth straight year. Time will tell if that’s Mason Rudolph, now in his second stint as a Steeler, or someone else.

“That’s nothing new to me,” Rudolph said of the uncertainty. “There has been constant noise. That’s the nature of the NFL. I have been used to that for a long time now. I’ll do nothing but be the best I can be and help our team get better this spring.”

The situation also seemingly didn’t impact Rudolph’s decision to return to Pittsburgh.

“It’s a special place,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of great friends and teammates here, a lot of comfortability with Mike (Tomlin) and the staff. Omar (Khan)’s put together a great roster. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of this team, this offense?”

