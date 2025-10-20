Steelers open as home underdogs vs. Packers

PITTSBURGH — This article was originally published on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers open as 3-point underdogs for Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium, according to odds posted at FanDuel Sportsbook.

With the Steelers falling to the Joe Flacco-led Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, it’s not surprising that the oddsmakers are favoring the 4-1-1 Packers on the road.

The Packers are coming off a 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons had a standout performance, recording a career high three sacks.

