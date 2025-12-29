Steelers Open as Home Underdogs vs. Ravens in Week 18

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers open as 3-point home underdogs for Sunday night’s winner-take-all Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North, according to odds posted at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Steelers are +142 on the moneyline, while the Ravens are -170. The over/under is 42.5 points.

The Steelers-Ravens game in Week 18 will be the first winner-take-all meeting (winner makes playoffs, loser eliminated) in the final week of the regular season in the history of this rivalry.

