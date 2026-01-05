Steelers open as home underdogs for Wild Card game vs. Texans

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers proved their doubters wrong in Week 18, upsetting the Baltimore Ravens 26-24 and earning a spot in the playoffs. However, the oddsmakers still don’t think the team has what it takes to end its postseason win drought.

The Steelers have opened up as 3.5-point underdogs for their Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans, according to odds posted by DraftKings Sportsbook. Pittsburgh has a +144 money line, and the over/under total for the game is 39.5 points.

The Texans are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, winning their last nine straight games. Pittsburgh’s offense will also have its hands full as Houston boasts the best defense in the NFL in total yards allowed.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group