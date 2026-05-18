Steelers OTAS kick off with new head coach, return of Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are back on the field as the team begins its first week of OTAs.

Just ahead of practice, Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the team.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Aaron Rodgers signs contract to make one more run with Steelers

Channel 11 sports director Jenna Harner tells us how the team is adapting to the new head coach, Mike McCarthy.

The Mike McCarthy era of the Pittsburgh Steelers is officially in full swing.

Over the next four weeks, McCarthy is looking to install his five playbooks before they depart on June 12. That all began on the practice field earlier Monday and was led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Lots of focus, of course, on the veteran QB who officially signed his one-year contract just before the team took the field.

While the quarterback wasn’t made available to reporters, Channel 11 talked with many of his teammates who expressed their excitement to have Rodgers in the building.

Troy Fautanu, who was working at left tackle, said it felt like they never really left the offense, picked up right where they left off.

I also asked him about his first impressions of head coach Mike McCarthy and this new Steelers offense.

“He’s got the Pittsburgh accent, he’s got it all done, and obviously I’m really excited that he’s an offensive line coach,” Fautanu. “My mindset with this whole thing, obviously losing Coach T was rough, but change has never always been bad for me, so I didn’t really look at it like that in terms of the negative.”

New wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is echoing Fautanu’s excitement to play under an offensively minded coach.

He said that’s one of the reasons he signed with the Steelers, and he really likes McCarthy’s scheme, system, and his experience in the league.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group