Steelers’ Patrick Queen nominated for Salute to Service Award

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen has been nominated for the 2025 “Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.” The award honors NFL members for their dedication to supporting the military community.

The award is presented annually by USAA and the NFL. It recognizes individuals who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.

Patrick Queen, as the Steelers’ nominee, joins a list of 32 nominees from across the league. The Steelers say Queen has friends who’ve served in the military and has become a big part of the team’s military outreach efforts.

This season, Queen is supporting Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard, an organization working to end the cycle of homelessness and assist at-risk veterans, during My Cause My Cleats. He’s also provided 100 veterans with hygiene kits and served breakfast to veterans so he could personally thank them.

“This is the best country in the world,” Queen said. “The freedom that we have, all of the stuff that we get to do that not most countries get to do and stuff. What I do is just a little token of appreciation.”

Finalists for the award will be announced in January, with the recipient being recognized at the NFL Honors awards show during Super Bowl week.

Fans have the opportunity to participate in the selection process by voting for their favorite nominee online until Nov. 30. Each fan is allowed one vote per day.

Previous recipients of the “Salute to Service Award” include George Kittle in 2024, who’s now on the award panel, and Joe Cardona in 2023.

