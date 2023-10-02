Steelers’ plane delayed in Houston due to mechanical issue, team spokesman says

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plane was delayed leaving Houston Sunday due to a mechanical issue after the Steelers’ loss to the Texans, a team spokesman announced.

We were delayed this evening due to a mechanical issue with our charter plane following the game in Houston. We have now been cleared to safely fly back to Pittsburgh. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 2, 2023

“We were delayed this evening due to a mechanical issue with our charter plane following the game in Houston. We have now been cleared to safely fly back to Pittsburgh,” Burt Lauten, senior director of communications for the Steelers posted on X around 8:40 p.m.

The plane trouble comes just six days after the team was forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City due to engine trouble after leaving Las Vegas on Sept. 25.

The delay pushed their expected arrival at Pittsburgh International Airport from around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning to around noon.

