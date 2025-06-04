Steelers punter Cameron Johnston provides major injury update

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston suffered a season-ending knee injury last year. Leg injuries can sometimes be career-ending for punters, but that doesn’t sound like it will be the case for Johnston.

“Feeling really good,” Johnston said following Wednesday’s OTAs practice. “Back out there practicing, punting fully. So yeah, feeling really good.”

Johnston, 33, signed a three-year, $9 million contract with the Steelers last offseason, and it looked like a great deal as he received a lot of praise from his coaches and teammates throughout the preseason.

In Pittsburgh’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, Johnston had two 60+ yard punts, a long of 65, and overall average of 56.8 yards per punt.

However, the Steelers will now hope that Johnston can return to form less than a year after suffering his serious injury. He believes he’s just about there, though.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group