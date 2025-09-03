Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers treating his return to MetLife Stadium like just another game

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers’ matchup against the Jets this Sunday is one of the more intriguing week one games across the league.

The two teams are essentially swapped quarterbacks in the offseason, with Aaron Rodgers now here in Pittsburgh and Justin Fields now a Jet.

Expect both offenses to be somewhat learning on the fly with so many personnel changes.

But talking to guys in the Steelers locker room early this week, it’s clear there’s some additional excitement to show what they’ve done with those changes in training camp.

Rodgers, in particular, has the opportunity to earn that petty game ball, which Mike Tomlin awards to players who beat their former teams.

But speaking with Rodgers’ coaches and teammates earlier this week, it doesn’t sound like there’s any extra emotion for the veteran quarterback returning to MetLife Stadium.

“I think it’s just he makes it seem like it’s just another game, and I think that’s cool for us being able to, you know, just put it in our minds that’s another game,” tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “Obviously we want to go out there and win it for him but I don’t think he’s kind of living off that, that we’re going back to his old stomping grounds I think he’s just ready to go out there and compete and play.”

Justin Fields showed his legs several times as a Steeler last season. Facing him is expected to be a good first test for a revamped Steelers defensive line, after last year’s group struggled against the run and containing mobile quarterbacks.

