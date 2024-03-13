Steelers re-sign All-Pro special teamer Miles Killebrew

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing safety Miles Killebrew to a two-year, $6.5 million contract to retain him, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

As the Steelers special teams captain, Killebrew primarily plays on all coverage and block units, helping fortify their special teams. Killebrew was named a First-Team All-Pro this season for the first time in his entire career.

Killebrew blocked a punt and partially blocked another this past season. He recorded 13 special teams tackles on the season. Since 2020, no one has more blocked punts in the NFL than Killebrew.

