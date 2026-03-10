Steelers re-sign punter to one-year deal

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed a punter to a one-year deal.

The team announced a contract for Australian native Cameron Johnston on Tuesday. The terms of the deal weren’t immediately disclosed.

Johnston was a Steeler in 2024, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first week of the season, after only punting two times.

Corliss Waitman earned the punting job for the Steelers for the 2025 season, and Johnston was waived.

Johnston split the 2025 season between the Bills and Giants’ rosters, where he continued to deal with leg injuries and only punted 11 times in four games.

Throughout eight seasons, he’s punted 458 times for 21,622 yards, a gross 47.2-yard average, with a net average of 42.

