Steelers re-sign Super Bowl champion, offensive lineman

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed tackle Jack Driscoll to a one-year contract for the 2026 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Driscoll joined the Steelers mid-season in 2025 and had been set to become an unrestricted free agent. Terms of the deal were not released.

Driscoll first signed to the Steelers’ practice squad on Oct. 29, and he was elevated from the practice squad twice before being added to the 53-man roster on Dec. 31, after injuries mounted at tackle, including starter Broderick Jones and backups Andrus Peat and Calvin Anderson. Driscoll did not actually appear in a single game for the Steelers.

