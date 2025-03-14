Steelers re-sign versatile wide receiver

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing wide receiver Ben Skowronek, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 6-foot-3, 224-pound receiver can be used as a blocker more than some of the Steelers’ smaller depth wide receiver options. He also was a key special teams player for the Steelers last year, playing on kickoff, kick return and punt coverage units. He also served as a punt gunner.

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith highlighted Skowronek with an unusual compliment last season.

“What you want to see as you get in December, and we talk about our style of play, it’s not just the five guys up front,” Smith started, in a fairly normal level of coach-speak, complimenting the likes of Steelers wide receivers Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller and Skowronek.

