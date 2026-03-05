Local

Steelers release tight end Jonnu Smith

Steelers Lions Football Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) on the sideline against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) (Rick Osentoski/AP)
PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are approaching the NFL’s new league year. With that comes a plethora of decisions to make.

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh made a big one. They released tight end Jonnu Smith ahead of the new league year.

The move will save the Steelers $7M in cap space for 2026. The trade for Smith might go down as one of general manager Omar Khan’s worst moves.

Smith, who was acquired last offseason, had a limited role in 2025.

