Steelers release tight end Jonnu Smith

The Pittsburgh Steelers are approaching the NFL’s new league year. With that comes a plethora of decisions to make.

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh made a big one. They released tight end Jonnu Smith ahead of the new league year.

The move will save the Steelers $7M in cap space for 2026. The trade for Smith might go down as one of general manager Omar Khan’s worst moves.

Smith, who was acquired last offseason, had a limited role in 2025.

