Local

Steelers release veteran wide receiver

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Anthony Miller Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) goes through drills during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have released wide receiver Anthony Miller, the team announced on Tuesday.

Miller, 28, joined the Steelers in 2021, playing in one game as a practice squad elevation. He re-signed with the team in 2022 and was in the midst of a strong training camp when an injury during practice on Aug. 11 ended his season.

The Steelers brought Miller back again on a one-year contract for 2023, and he was expected to compete to be the starting slot wide receiver. But the traded for Allen Robinson II to fill that role just before the 2023 NFL Draft. Still, he could compete for a spot but was hampered early on in the offseason.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man charged with fatally shooting girlfriend in Bessemer, state police say
  • Tourist sub goes missing near Titanic wreck; search will continue overnight
  • Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal charges
  • VIDEO: Trespassing charges filed against men accused of recording video inside Century III Mall
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read