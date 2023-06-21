Steelers release veteran wide receiver

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have released wide receiver Anthony Miller, the team announced on Tuesday.

Miller, 28, joined the Steelers in 2021, playing in one game as a practice squad elevation. He re-signed with the team in 2022 and was in the midst of a strong training camp when an injury during practice on Aug. 11 ended his season.

The Steelers brought Miller back again on a one-year contract for 2023, and he was expected to compete to be the starting slot wide receiver. But the traded for Allen Robinson II to fill that role just before the 2023 NFL Draft. Still, he could compete for a spot but was hampered early on in the offseason.

