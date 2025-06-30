Steelers reportedly trade Minkah Fitzpatrick to Dolphins in exchange for Jalen Ramsey

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are reportedly trading safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

ESPN sources: Steelers traded three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins in exchange for three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.



The rare player-for-player trade, and another trade. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2025

Schefter said as part of the trade, Ramsey’s adjusted contract includes a $1.5 million raise in 2025, making his salary $26.6 million this year.

Dolphins are also trading tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steelers for a late-round pick swap, Schefter is reporting.

Steelers offseason additions now include Ramsey, Smith, Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf and Darius Slay.

Full terms of Monday’s Steelers-Dolphins blockbuster:



Steelers get:

🏈CB Jalen Ramsey

🏈TE Jonnu Smith

🏈2027 7th-round pick



Dolphins get:

🏈S Minkah Fitzpatrick

🏈2027 5th-round pick https://t.co/OvqRLfb2dr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group