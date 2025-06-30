Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers reportedly trade Minkah Fitzpatrick to Dolphins in exchange for Jalen Ramsey

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Jalen Ramsey Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) reacts and runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) (Doug Murray/AP)
PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are reportedly trading safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter said as part of the trade, Ramsey’s adjusted contract includes a $1.5 million raise in 2025, making his salary $26.6 million this year.

Dolphins are also trading tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steelers for a late-round pick swap, Schefter is reporting.

Steelers offseason additions now include Ramsey, Smith, Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf and Darius Slay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Most Read