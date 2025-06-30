Steelers reportedly trade Minkah Fitzpatrick to Dolphins in exchange for Jalen Ramsey

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are reportedly trading safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
ESPN sources: Steelers traded three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins in exchange for three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2025
The rare player-for-player trade, and another trade.
Schefter said as part of the trade, Ramsey’s adjusted contract includes a $1.5 million raise in 2025, making his salary $26.6 million this year.
Dolphins are also trading tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steelers for a late-round pick swap, Schefter is reporting.
Steelers offseason additions now include Ramsey, Smith, Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf and Darius Slay.
Full terms of Monday’s Steelers-Dolphins blockbuster:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2025
Steelers get:
🏈CB Jalen Ramsey
🏈TE Jonnu Smith
🏈2027 7th-round pick
Dolphins get:
🏈S Minkah Fitzpatrick
🏈2027 5th-round pick https://t.co/OvqRLfb2dr
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group