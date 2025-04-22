Steelers reveal jersey numbers for new signings

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers revealed the jersey numbers for their new free agent acquisitions on Tuesday. It was previously announced that DK Metcalf will wear No. 4.

Jersey numbers for the new guys ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DXOi4Rzpd1 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 22, 2025

Mason Rudolph will wear No. 2, the same number that he wore during his first stint with the Steelers from 2018-2023. Justin Fields wore No. 2 last season, while Rudolph was with the Tennessee Titans.

Running back Kenneth Gainwell will wear No. 21. Gainwell wore No. 14 during his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles. Of course, No. 14 was unavailable due to George Pickens donning the digit. Cornerback C.J. Henderson was the last Steeler to wear No. 21. Darius Rush also wore No. 21 during the 2024 season.

