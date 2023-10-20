Steelers see concerning injury report on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers came into the week with a clean bill of health, but Thursday raised some concerns for the Steelers. Star pass rusher T.J. Watt missed practice with a new heel injury that likely was sustained during the team’s padded Wednesday practice. If he can not go, Markus Golden will probably take over. However, while Nick Herbig (quad) is in line for more snaps, he was also limited on Thursday with that injury.

In another concerning development, tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) took a step back after practicing in full on Wednesday. On Thursday, he only practiced in a limited capacity. That is never good with a soft tissue injury, but the team will hope that Freiermuth is okay and plays on Sunday.

The rest of the players, including Dan Moore Jr., James Daniels, Pressley Harvin III, Diontae Johnson, and Anthony McFarland, all practiced fully. Daniels said his groin was fully healthy and ready to return against the Los Angeles Rams.

