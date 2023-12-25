Local

Steelers set impressive record after win over Bengals

By Nick Farabaugh: SteelersNOW.com

Steelers set impressive record after win over Bengals

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Steelers don’t know what a losing season is, at least now in the last 20 years. After their win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the team extended their NFL record 20th straight season with eight or more wins. In that span, they have won two Super Bowls, though that mark has become mired in questions over the last few years.

Even with the context of the non-losing seasons for head coach Mike Tomlin, the fact that the team has remained in a winning fashion for over twenty in the league’s longest streak of consistency there, remains impressive. The last time the team finished with less than eight wins was 2003, when they won just six games. But then Ben Roethlisberger came along, and that was all that.

