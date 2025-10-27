Steelers sign 2-Time Super Bowl champion WR, reunite Him with Aaron Rodgers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling after his visit with the team on Monday, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Valdes-Scantling, 31, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2018 and spent the first four years of his career playing with current Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

He then moved on to the Kansas City Chiefs, winning back-to-back Super Bowls in 2022 and 2023. He spent time with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints last season.

This year, he signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Seahawks that had $1.5 million guaranteed before being released by the Seahawks in late August as part of that team’s cut down to 53 players. Seattle is still paying Valdes-Scantling his guarantees.

