Steelers sign explosive starting defensive lineman

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed free agent defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day to a two-year contract, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Steelers and day have agreed to a two-year contract worth $11 million, with $6 million coming in 2026.

Joseph-Day is a 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive lineman who will be in his eighth NFL season this fall. He spent the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he started 22 games over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

He recorded 44 tackles in 2024, with three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six quarterback hits and a pass defended. Last season, he had 41 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, six quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

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