Steelers sign former Penn State running back

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers will sign former Penn State running back John Lovett to a contract, the official XFL Twitter account revealed on Monday.

Lovett played with Penn State in 2021 after transferring out of Baylor, where he played from 2017 to 2020. During his time at college with the Nittany Lions and Baylor, he put up 1980 yards and 17 touchdowns over five years in the NCAA. His best season was in 2019 when Lovett posted 655 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns on 103 rushes with the Baylor Bears.

