Steelers sign former WVU offensive lineman

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bolstering their offensive line depth, just hours after learning of a potential serious injury to starting left guard Isaac Seumalo. The Steelers are signing former West Virginia guard and tackle Doug Nester to their practice squad, agent Brett Tessler announced on Wednesday.

Nester had been with the Minnesota Vikings this preseason, but was part of the club’s final cut down to 53 players on Tuesday. He cleared waivers on Wednesday, allowing him to sign with any team. Nester now joins fellow West Virginia rookies Zach Frazier and Beanie Bishop in Pittsburgh.

Nester played in two preseason games for the Vikings, earning 69 snaps of playing time, all at right guard.

