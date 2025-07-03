Steelers sign general manager Omar Khan to new 3-year contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thursday that the team signed general manager Omar Khan to a new three-year contract, retaining him at least through the 2028 season.

“I am excited to announce we have signed Omar to a new three-year contract,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a release. “Omar and his team have done a great job over the past three years in constructing our roster through the NFL Draft, strategic trades and free agency. We look forward to continuing that trend that will lead to even more success on the field.”

Khan is in his 25th season with the Steelers, having been hired as the team’s GM in 2022.

“I would like to thank Art Rooney II for his support,” Khan said. “I believe we are building a championship roster and look forward to the 2025 season and beyond as our goals continue to be to bring another Super Bowl to the City of Pittsburgh and our great fans.”

In the release, the Steelers officials say Khan has used an aggressive approach to free agency, trades and building through the NFL. He’s created a roster with strengths in all positions, composed of immediate starters and rookies.

Pittsburgh is set to host the 2026 NFL Draft. The Steelers will have 12 selections through various transactions that Khan has facilitated.

Khan was previously the Steelers’ vice president of football and business operations. In that position, he worked with Rooney, former general manager Kevin Colbert and Coach Mike Tomlin in the management of the Football Operations Department. Khan’s primary role was managing the team’s salary cap and negotiating player and coaches’ contracts, the release states.

